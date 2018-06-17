Faro Technologies (FARO) Receives $61.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Faro Technologies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Faro Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Faro Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Faro Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Faro Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Faro Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Faro Technologies by 865.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 307,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 276,005 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Faro Technologies by 27.2% during the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 70,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Faro Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in Faro Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 368,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO opened at $55.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.70 million, a P/E ratio of 134.27 and a beta of 1.50. Faro Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $65.35.

Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.92 million. Faro Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Faro Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Faro Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

