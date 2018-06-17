Farstcoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FRCT)

Farstcoin (CURRENCY:FRCT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Farstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Farstcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Farstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Farstcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003557 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018154 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00588917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00261421 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00094407 BTC.

Farstcoin Profile

Farstcoin’s official Twitter account is @farstcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Farstcoin’s official website is farstcoin.co.

Farstcoin Coin Trading

Farstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Farstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Farstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Farstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

