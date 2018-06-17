Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fastenal (FAST) Stock Price

Media headlines about Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fastenal earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.6489902653764 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Northcoast Research set a $60.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Sunday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Fastenal traded down $0.10, hitting $52.69, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Fastenal had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.68%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.31 per share, for a total transaction of $35,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Jansen sold 29,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $1,562,592.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,155 shares of company stock valued at $211,378 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

