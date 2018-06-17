Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $55.32 Million Holdings in Fastenal (FAST)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 1.9% of Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Flinton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Fastenal worth $55,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fastenal by 966.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,852,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,521 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,222,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,602,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,876,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,706,000 after buying an additional 772,198 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,049,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,910,000 after purchasing an additional 511,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal traded down $0.10, hitting $52.69, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,981. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Fastenal had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 76.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $49.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other news, CFO Holden Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.28 per share, with a total value of $50,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.31 per share, for a total transaction of $35,217.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,155 shares of company stock valued at $211,378. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

