Fastenal (FAST) Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 87.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Terry Modock Owen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.85 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Holden Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,155 shares of company stock worth $211,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $60.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Fastenal stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Fastenal had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 76.68%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

