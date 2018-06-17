Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Share Price

Media coverage about CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) has been trending positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 48.194276685652 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd traded down $0.02, reaching $7.57, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 220,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,883. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary objective is high income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. It invests from 80% to 100% of its total assets in income-producing real estate securities (including real estate investment trusts (REITs)) located in the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

