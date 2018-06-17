MoSys (MOSY) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MoSys earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor producer an impact score of 48.1720754577149 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

MoSys opened at $1.74 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. MoSys has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. MoSys had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 59.22%. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter.

MoSys, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. The company offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable Search Engine names.

