Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) have trended positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd earned a news impact score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 48.196653632171 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd traded down $0.03, reaching $10.18, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 14,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,593. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income capital gains and capital appreciation. It invests over 80% of its managed assets in dividend-producing equity securities of, or derivatives having economic characteristics similar to the equity securities of, Asia Pacific companies that are listed and traded principally on Asia Pacific exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.