Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Price

News coverage about TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has been trending positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TowneBank earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 46.9598944786269 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOWN shares. BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $126.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

