Fc Global Realty (FCRE) & Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Head to Head Review

Fc Global Realty (NASDAQ: FCRE) and Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Fc Global Realty has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fc Global Realty and Helius Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty N/A -3,166.21% -168.58% Helius Medical Technologies N/A N/A -318.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Helius Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $75.89 million 0.11 -$19.38 million N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies N/A N/A -$28.02 million N/A N/A

Fc Global Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Helius Medical Technologies beats Fc Global Realty on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device. The device, when used in combination with physiotherapy, is designed to enhance the brain’s ability to compensate for damage due to trauma or disease. The Company’s PoNS device is designed to induce cranial nerve non-invasive neuromodulation through an increase in stimulation of the facial and trigeminal nerves, which innervate the tongue. The PoNS device is developed to deliver to the tongue a non-invasive neurostimulation, in a form that induces neuromodulation. The PoNS device is an electrical pulse generator that delivers controlled electrical stimulation to the tongue.

