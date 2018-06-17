Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Stake Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $130.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $123.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

In other news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 14,047 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $1,680,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,625 shares of company stock worth $6,796,976. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust opened at $119.66 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.27. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $135.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, our mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

