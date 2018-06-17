Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 38,617 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,617 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Federal Signal worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $187,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal traded up $0.11, reaching $23.86, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 490,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,700. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 96,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $2,335,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

