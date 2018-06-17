Federal Signal (FSS) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.18

Media headlines about Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Federal Signal earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the conglomerate an impact score of 47.8505851705606 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of FSS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. 490,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,700. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 46,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $1,119,498.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.