Federated Investors Inc. PA Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 228.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,276 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Elkhorn Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Investments LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $1,401,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 16,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $1,002,043.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,079 shares of company stock worth $8,981,683 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,744,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1,486.69%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

