Federated Investors Inc. PA Decreases Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKR stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

