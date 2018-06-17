Federated Investors Inc. PA Acquires 167,428 Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,162 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,428 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in eBay were worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

In other news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 12,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $464,927.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,049 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,726.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $352,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,478.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,558 shares of company stock worth $7,242,024. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,891,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,021. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 16.56% and a positive return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.