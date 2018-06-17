FedEx Co. (FDX) Receives $280.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stephens set a $306.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $284.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 21st.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $31,742,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,864,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,154,395.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,395,924 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $597,879,000 after acquiring an additional 126,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,392,806 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $595,716,000 after acquiring an additional 73,830 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,234,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $536,510,000 after acquiring an additional 206,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FedEx by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $356,298,000 after acquiring an additional 93,956 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $318,073,000 after acquiring an additional 247,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx traded up $1.08, hitting $264.56, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 1,363,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,637. FedEx has a 12-month low of $203.13 and a 12-month high of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.