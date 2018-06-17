Fenner (FNERF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fenner (OTCMKTS:FNERF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Fenner plc is a polymer technology company, which manufactures and distributes conveyor belting and reinforced precision polymer products. It operates through the Engineered Conveyor Solutions and Advanced Engineered Products segments. Engineered Conveyor Solutions segment manufactures rubber ply, solid woven and steel cord conveyor belting for mining, power generation and industrial applications. Advanced Engineered Products segment manufactures precision polymer products including precision drives for computer peripherals, copiers and ATMs; problem solving power transmission and motion transfer components; silicone and complex hoses; seals and sealing solutions for the fluid power and oil and gas industries; technical textiles for medical and industrial applications and silicone based products and fluropolymer components for fluid and gas handling. Fenner plc is headquartered in Hessle, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of FNERF remained flat at $$8.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Fenner has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

About Fenner

Fenner PLC provides engineered products and conveyor solutions. The company's Advanced Engineered Products segment offers sealing technologies, such as seals for upstream/midstream oil and gas, petrochemicals, and fluid power; and solesis medical solutions comprising biomedical textile components and biomaterials, as well as single-use products for blood management, bioprocessing, and cell therapy.

