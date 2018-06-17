Ffcm LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Ffcm LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,678.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,225 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 69.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.86 to $65.61 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $109.00 to $98.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered AbbVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.86 to $66.62 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.51.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $99.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.47% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.