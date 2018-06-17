Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F) PT Set at €25.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) received a €25.00 ($29.07) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, May 25th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 260.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on F. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.39 ($23.71).

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles remained flat at $€6.94 ($8.07) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 12-month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.