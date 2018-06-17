Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a report published on Friday, June 1st. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.39 ($23.71).

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles remained flat at $€6.94 ($8.07) during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 12-month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

