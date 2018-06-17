FibroGen (FGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FGEN. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised FibroGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of FibroGen opened at $58.85 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 102.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. equities research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pat Cotroneo sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $598,803.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 224,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $358,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,818 shares of company stock valued at $15,521,813 in the last ninety days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,486,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1,058.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 776,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after acquiring an additional 709,598 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 174,126 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.