Fidelity D&D Bancorp (FDBC) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.26

Headlines about Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fidelity D&D Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.3125406856221 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of FDBC traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $229.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 22.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services for individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short- and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit.

