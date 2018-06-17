Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 540 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPY. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 106,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust traded down $0.35, reaching $277.13, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 120,041,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,264,211. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $239.96 and a one year high of $286.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.2456 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

