Fidus Investment (FDUS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fidus Investment earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 46.3789322811245 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fidus Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Fidus Investment traded down $0.09, reaching $14.22, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 85,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.02. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.39 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 70.01%. equities analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments.

