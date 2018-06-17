Fiera Capital Corp Has $24.65 Million Position in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (VEA)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,876 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS were worth $24,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 432.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 689.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Legg Mason Inc. raised its stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Legg Mason Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS opened at $44.46 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS has a twelve month low of $40.88 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.