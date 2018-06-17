Fiera Capital Corp Has $386,000 Position in John Deere (NYSE:DE)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in John Deere were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in John Deere during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in John Deere during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in John Deere by 700.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 72,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 63,469 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Deere by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,392,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,918,000 after buying an additional 296,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Deere in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Deere opened at $148.75 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. John Deere has a 12 month low of $112.87 and a 12 month high of $175.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

John Deere (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.19). John Deere had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that John Deere will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from John Deere’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. John Deere’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Deere from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of John Deere in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price target (up previously from $198.00) on shares of John Deere in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of John Deere in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of John Deere in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

About John Deere

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

