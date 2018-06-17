Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ) Director Sells C$163,715.00 in Stock

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) Director Todd Michael Morgan sold 13,700 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$163,715.00.

Todd Michael Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 25th, Todd Michael Morgan sold 22,700 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.96, for a total value of C$271,492.00.

On Friday, April 13th, Todd Michael Morgan sold 12,600 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$138,852.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Todd Michael Morgan sold 26,781 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.97, for a total value of C$293,787.57.

Shares of Fiera Capital opened at C$12.33 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fiera Capital Corp has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$15.09.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of C$119.98 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSZ shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Monday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.93.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

