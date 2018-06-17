Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stake in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (JNK)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 896,976 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.27% of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF worth $25,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 316.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $35.95 on Friday. SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $37.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

