Fiera Capital Corp Increases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 277,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 292,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp opened at $20.39 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,010.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.45.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

