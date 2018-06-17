Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 213,370 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,479,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Eversept Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Align Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 719,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,846,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology opened at $362.66 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.01 and a 52 week high of $370.47.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $436.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.44.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total transaction of $502,745.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 27,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.68, for a total value of $7,249,090.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,200.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,434 shares of company stock worth $51,437,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

