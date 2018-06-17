Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,940 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.51% of Guidewire Software worth $30,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,426,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,417,000 after acquiring an additional 189,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,582,000 after purchasing an additional 109,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,458,000 after purchasing an additional 343,376 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 999,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 90,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 994,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 165,041 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,783 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $402,632.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,725.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 19,705 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $1,557,680.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,487 shares of company stock worth $4,315,717. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guidewire Software opened at $93.01 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 232.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 209.75 and a beta of 1.06. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $96.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.31 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

