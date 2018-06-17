Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Vining Sparks restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.07.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp opened at $30.67 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Aravind Immaneni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,223.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 123,820 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

