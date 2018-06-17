Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, May 22nd, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. FIG Partners downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Nomura downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.07.

FITB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,964,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,702. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Aravind Immaneni sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at $775,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

