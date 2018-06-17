Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $822,000 Position in VANECK VECTORS/BDC In ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in VANECK VECTORS/BDC In ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 138.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.46% of VANECK VECTORS/BDC In ETF worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VANECK VECTORS/BDC In ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,587,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in VANECK VECTORS/BDC In ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 341,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 171,297 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VANECK VECTORS/BDC In ETF by 449.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 122,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VANECK VECTORS/BDC In ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 809,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after buying an additional 103,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VANECK VECTORS/BDC In ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,664,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.88 on Friday. VANECK VECTORS/BDC In ETF has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $18.38.

