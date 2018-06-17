Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.04 Million Position in SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,794,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,601,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 455,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,628,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 231,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 168,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF opened at $55.14 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $57.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.1351 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st.

SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.