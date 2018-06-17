Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 358 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 260,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,868,000. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in NVIDIA by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 7,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 32,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $7,674,133.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,320,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,772.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,966 shares of company stock valued at $60,622,655. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA opened at $265.26 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.54. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $269.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 23rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Vetr upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $270.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.72.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

