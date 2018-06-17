Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (PFF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Ballast Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 156,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd opened at $37.58 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1939 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

About iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

