Reviewing Corus Entertainment (CJREF) and Entercom Communications (ETM)

Entercom Communications (NYSE: ETM) and Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Entercom Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Corus Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of Entercom Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Entercom Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Corus Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.0%. Entercom Communications pays out -80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Entercom Communications and Corus Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entercom Communications 0 2 0 0 2.00 Corus Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Entercom Communications presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.38%. Corus Entertainment has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.65%. Given Corus Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corus Entertainment is more favorable than Entercom Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Entercom Communications has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corus Entertainment has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Entercom Communications and Corus Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entercom Communications 28.86% -1.44% -0.55% Corus Entertainment 12.78% 9.15% 3.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entercom Communications and Corus Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entercom Communications $592.88 million 1.78 $233.84 million ($0.45) -16.56 Corus Entertainment $1.27 billion 0.79 $145.18 million N/A N/A

Entercom Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corus Entertainment.

Summary

Entercom Communications beats Corus Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events. Entercom Communications Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc., a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations. It is also involved in the production and distribution of films and television programs; children's animated content and related consumer products; and digital content and animation creation software, as well as in the merchandise licensing and book publishing activities. In addition, this segment provides technology and media services. Its primary brands include Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, History, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, and Nickelodeon Canada. The Radio segment operates 39 radio stations that include a network of news-talk radio stations, as well as classic rock, country, new rock, and contemporary music formats. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

