Critical Comparison: MBIA (MBI) and MGIC Investment (MTG)

MBIA (NYSE: MBI) and MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get MBIA alerts:

91.3% of MGIC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of MBIA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of MGIC Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MBIA and MGIC Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA $433.00 million 2.07 -$1.61 billion N/A N/A MGIC Investment $1.07 billion 3.85 $355.76 million $1.36 8.13

MGIC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than MBIA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MBIA and MGIC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MBIA 0 1 2 0 2.67 MGIC Investment 1 2 10 0 2.69

MBIA presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.17%. MGIC Investment has a consensus target price of $15.94, suggesting a potential upside of 44.10%. Given MBIA’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MBIA is more favorable than MGIC Investment.

Profitability

This table compares MBIA and MGIC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA -380.19% -30.18% -5.15% MGIC Investment 38.25% 17.43% 9.69%

Risk and Volatility

MBIA has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGIC Investment has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MGIC Investment beats MBIA on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S. political subdivisions and territories, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures the non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.