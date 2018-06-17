Head to Head Contrast: CTS (CTS) vs. Sparton (SPA)

Sparton (NYSE: SPA) and CTS (NYSE:CTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sparton and CTS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparton $397.56 million 0.47 $1.31 million N/A N/A CTS $422.99 million 2.66 $14.44 million $1.23 27.68

CTS has higher revenue and earnings than Sparton.

Risk and Volatility

Sparton has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTS has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sparton and CTS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparton 0 0 0 0 N/A CTS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Sparton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of CTS shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Sparton shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CTS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sparton and CTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparton -2.53% 13.59% 4.63% CTS 4.01% 12.69% 8.09%

Dividends

CTS pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Sparton does not pay a dividend. CTS pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CTS beats Sparton on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sparton Company Profile

Sparton Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, development, and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices; and engineered products in electromechanical value stream worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS), and Engineered Components & Products (ECP). The MDS segment is involved in the contract design, manufacture, and aftermarket repair and refurbishment of printed circuit card assemblies, sub-assemblies, full product assemblies, and cable/wire harnesses, as well as development of embedded software and software quality assurance services in connection with medical devices and diagnostic equipment. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers and emerging technology customers serving the medical and biotechnology, military and aerospace, and industrial and commercial markets. The ECP segment designs, develops, and produces proprietary products for domestic and foreign defense, and commercial applications. It offers anti-submarine warfare devices for the U.S. Navy and foreign governments; rugged flat panel display systems for military panel PC workstations, air traffic control and industrial, and commercial marine applications; and high performance industrial grade computer systems and peripherals, as well as develops and markets commercial products for underwater acoustics and microelectromechanical based inertial measurement. This segment also performs an engineering development function for the United States military and prime defense contractors. Sparton Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. It markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in China, Denmark, Germany, India, Japan, Scotland, Singapore, Taiwan, the United States, the Czech Republic, and internationally. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

