Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) vs. Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Head-To-Head Review

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE: NWN) and Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Northwest Natural Gas has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultrapar Participacoes has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Natural Gas and Ultrapar Participacoes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Natural Gas -7.46% 8.14% 2.15% Ultrapar Participacoes 1.57% 13.70% 4.76%

Dividends

Northwest Natural Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ultrapar Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Northwest Natural Gas pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ultrapar Participacoes pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Natural Gas has increased its dividend for 62 consecutive years and Ultrapar Participacoes has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ultrapar Participacoes is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Northwest Natural Gas and Ultrapar Participacoes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Natural Gas 2 4 0 0 1.67 Ultrapar Participacoes 1 1 2 0 2.25

Northwest Natural Gas presently has a consensus target price of $59.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.78%. Given Northwest Natural Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northwest Natural Gas is more favorable than Ultrapar Participacoes.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northwest Natural Gas and Ultrapar Participacoes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Natural Gas $762.17 million 2.26 -$55.62 million $2.24 26.70 Ultrapar Participacoes $25.07 billion 0.28 $493.07 million $0.91 13.74

Ultrapar Participacoes has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Natural Gas. Ultrapar Participacoes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Natural Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of Northwest Natural Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Northwest Natural Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ultrapar Participacoes beats Northwest Natural Gas on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Gas Company engages in gas distribution and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. It also builds and maintains pipeline distribution system; purchases gas from producers and marketers; contracts for the transportation of gas from the supply basins to service territory over pipelines; and resells gas. In addition, this segment transports customer-owned gas from the interstate pipeline connection or city gates to the customers' end-use facilities. The Gas Storage segment provides underground natural gas storage services to interstate and intrastate markets. This segment primarily serves natural gas distribution, electric generation, and energy marketing companies. It also hold leases and other property interests in approximately 12,000 net acres of underground natural gas storage in Oregon; and approximately 5,000 net acres of underground natural gas storage in California, as well as owns rights to depleted gas reservoirs in Mist, Oregon. Northwest Natural Gas Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações S.A. engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. Its Fuel Distribution segment distributes and markets gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 8,005 Ipiranga service stations. The company's Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. Its Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The company's Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of Amapá, Bahia, Ceará, Maranhão, Pará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo, Sergipe, and Tocantins. Ultrapar Participações S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

