Head-To-Head Survey: Alliance Holdings GP (AHGP) & Rhino Resource Partners (RHNO)

Alliance Holdings GP (NASDAQ: AHGP) and Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alliance Holdings GP and Rhino Resource Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Holdings GP $1.80 billion 0.95 $185.98 million $3.20 8.87 Rhino Resource Partners $218.69 million 0.10 -$18.78 million N/A N/A

Alliance Holdings GP has higher revenue and earnings than Rhino Resource Partners.

Dividends

Alliance Holdings GP pays an annual dividend of $2.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Rhino Resource Partners does not pay a dividend. Alliance Holdings GP pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Holdings GP and Rhino Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Holdings GP 13.10% 20.35% 10.84% Rhino Resource Partners -8.68% -14.84% -7.79%

Volatility & Risk

Alliance Holdings GP has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rhino Resource Partners has a beta of -1.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Alliance Holdings GP shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alliance Holdings GP and Rhino Resource Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Holdings GP 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rhino Resource Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliance Holdings GP currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.80%. Given Alliance Holdings GP’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alliance Holdings GP is more favorable than Rhino Resource Partners.

Summary

Alliance Holdings GP beats Rhino Resource Partners on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Holdings GP

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. It operates through Illinois Basin and Appalachia segments. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia. It also leases land and operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mt. Vernon, Indiana; and purchases and resells coal. In addition, the company offers various industrial and mining technology products and services; and miner and equipment tracking systems, and proximity detection systems. At December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1.76 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Alliance GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Rhino Resource Partners

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers. As of December 31, 2017, it controlled an estimated 252.7 million tons of proven and probable coal reserves, consisting of an estimated 200.1 million tons of steam coal and an estimated 52.6 million tons of metallurgical coal; and 185.2 million tons of non-reserve coal deposits. Rhino GP LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

