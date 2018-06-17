Head-To-Head Review: Metlife (MET) versus HANNOVER RUECK/S (HVRRY)

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS: HVRRY) and Metlife (NYSE:MET) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

HANNOVER RUECK/S has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metlife has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HANNOVER RUECK/S and Metlife, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANNOVER RUECK/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 Metlife 1 9 8 0 2.39

Metlife has a consensus price target of $57.13, indicating a potential upside of 23.37%. Given Metlife’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metlife is more favorable than HANNOVER RUECK/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HANNOVER RUECK/S and Metlife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANNOVER RUECK/S $19.66 billion 0.79 $1.08 billion $4.49 14.32 Metlife $62.09 billion 0.76 $4.01 billion $4.50 10.29

Metlife has higher revenue and earnings than HANNOVER RUECK/S. Metlife is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HANNOVER RUECK/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of HANNOVER RUECK/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Metlife shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Metlife shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HANNOVER RUECK/S pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Metlife pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. HANNOVER RUECK/S pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Metlife pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Metlife has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Metlife is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares HANNOVER RUECK/S and Metlife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANNOVER RUECK/S 5.62% 11.23% 1.65% Metlife 6.48% 8.70% 0.68%

Summary

Metlife beats HANNOVER RUECK/S on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities. This segment also provides risk solutions for casualty and property, as well as for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space business; and marine and offshore energy business. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment offers, enhanced annuities, group life and health, guaranteed simplified issue, 60+, and Sharia-compliant Takaful reinsurance products, as well as micro insurance products. This segment also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, it offers various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc. engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, tort settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeowners', and personal excess liability, as well as small business owners' property, liability, and business interruption insurance products. Further, it provides fixed annuities and pension products; medical and credit insurance products; variable, universal, term, endowment, and whole life insurance products; variable, and fixed and indexed-linked annuities; and protection against costs of long-term health care services. MetLife, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP. The company serves individuals, corporations and their employees, and other institutions through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and other organizations, as well as through career agency, bancassurance, direct marketing, brokerage, and other third-party distribution and e-commerce channels. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

