Novanta (NOVT) & Polar Power (POLA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Polar Power has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polar Power and Novanta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $14.42 million 4.30 -$750,000.00 ($0.08) -76.50 Novanta $521.29 million 4.34 $60.05 million $1.60 40.72

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Polar Power. Polar Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Polar Power and Novanta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Novanta 0 1 1 0 2.50

Polar Power currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.30%. Novanta has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.11%. Given Novanta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novanta is more favorable than Polar Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. 61.3% of Polar Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Novanta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -11.79% -7.27% -6.90% Novanta 5.14% 20.02% 9.12%

Summary

Novanta beats Polar Power on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. Its Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The company's Precision Motion segment offers optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Lincoln Laser, ExoTec Precision, Synrad, Laser Quantum, WOM, Lemke, NDS, NDSsi, Reach Technology, JADAK, Skyetek, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, Celera Motion, MicroE, Applimotion, and Westwind brands. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

