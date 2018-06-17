Comparing The Providence Service (PRSC) and Tuniu (TOUR)

The Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get The Providence Service alerts:

This table compares The Providence Service and Tuniu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Providence Service $1.62 billion 0.62 $53.36 million $1.65 46.71 Tuniu $336.92 million 3.27 -$118.81 million N/A N/A

The Providence Service has higher revenue and earnings than Tuniu.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Providence Service and Tuniu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Providence Service 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tuniu 0 1 0 0 2.00

The Providence Service currently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.07%. Tuniu has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.26%. Given Tuniu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tuniu is more favorable than The Providence Service.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of The Providence Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Tuniu shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of The Providence Service shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Tuniu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Providence Service and Tuniu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Providence Service 3.13% 8.39% 3.71% Tuniu -25.00% -8.85% -4.47%

Risk & Volatility

The Providence Service has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuniu has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Providence Service beats Tuniu on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The WD Services segment offers workforce development and offender rehabilitation services, including employment preparation and placement, apprenticeship and training, youth community service programs, and other health related services to clients on behalf of governmental and private entities. This segment serves disabled, unemployed, and individuals seeking new skills, as well as individuals that are coping with medical illnesses, newly graduated from educational institutions, and being released from incarceration. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing and car rental services for leisure travelers. It also provides advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus; and insurance services. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels comprising the tuniu.com Website; mobile platform; a primary call center in Nanjing; a regional call center in Suqian; and other offline retail stores in China. As of March 14, 2018, it had approximately 2,000,000 stock keeping units of packaged tours covering approximately 420 cities in China and various destinations worldwide. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.