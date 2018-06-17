Financial Contrast: Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) vs. Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ: EFSC) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Community Trust Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services $236.93 million 5.37 $48.19 million $2.58 21.34 Community Trust Bancorp $204.20 million 4.36 $51.49 million $2.80 17.95

Community Trust Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enterprise Financial Services. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services 22.60% 12.21% 1.28% Community Trust Bancorp 26.71% 10.24% 1.30%

Risk & Volatility

Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enterprise Financial Services and Community Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $50.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.72%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Community Trust Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services consisting of the acquisition of tax credits and sale of these tax credits to clients; and financial and estate planning, investment management, trust, fiduciary, and financial advisory services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans, and non-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, it had 19 banking locations and 5 limited service facilities in the St. Louis metropolitan area; 7 banking locations in the Kansas City metropolitan area; and 2 banking locations in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts. It also offers loan products, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial, construction and development, mortgage, and personal loans, as well as consumer, and secured and unsecured loans; and lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing. In addition, the company provides cash management, safe deposit boxes rental, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. Further, it offers full service securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 70 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky; 6 banking locations in southern West Virginia; 4 banking locations in northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices in Kentucky; and 1 trust office in Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.