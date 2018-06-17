Financial Contrast: Fiserv (FISV) and Sphere 3D (ANY)

Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Fiserv has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiserv and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $5.70 billion 5.50 $1.25 billion $2.56 29.88 Sphere 3D $81.52 million 0.09 -$26.18 million N/A N/A

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fiserv and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 8 4 0 2.33 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiserv presently has a consensus price target of $71.04, suggesting a potential downside of 7.12%. Given Fiserv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 24.76% 44.13% 11.42% Sphere 3D -31.80% -84.04% -11.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fiserv beats Sphere 3D on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, training, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH and treasury management, and case management and resolution to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, and lending products and services; and bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves banks, savings banks, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, billers, retailers, merchants, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers RDX removable disk systems that provide scalability, centralized management, encryption and duplication, and reliability for backup, archive, data interchange, and disaster recovery; G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; and Glassware Open Virtual Appliance and Open Virtual Format products. It also provides HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. In addition, the company offers SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as linear tape file system solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the RDX, Glassware 2.0, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, NEO, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

