Head-To-Head Survey: Kirkland’s (KIRK) versus Jumei International (JMEI)

Jumei International (NYSE: JMEI) and Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jumei International and Kirkland’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumei International 0 0 0 0 N/A Kirkland’s 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kirkland’s has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. Given Kirkland’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kirkland’s is more favorable than Jumei International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jumei International and Kirkland’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumei International $894.03 million 0.46 -$5.68 million N/A N/A Kirkland’s $634.12 million 0.31 $5.29 million $0.38 32.66

Kirkland’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jumei International.

Profitability

This table compares Jumei International and Kirkland’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumei International N/A N/A N/A Kirkland’s 0.91% 5.57% 2.66%

Volatility & Risk

Jumei International has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland’s has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Jumei International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kirkland’s beats Jumei International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumei International

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements. The company sells its products through Jumei.com and Jumeiglobal.com Websites, mobile platform, and physical stores. Jumei International Holding Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods, as well as items that are suitable for gift-giving. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names in various off-mall venues comprising power strip centers, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and freestanding locations, as well as enclosed malls. As of March 16, 2018, it operated 420 stores in 36 states. The company also sells its products through its kirklands.com Website. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

