Financial Contrast: Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) and Gleacher & Company Inc (GLCH)

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) and Gleacher & Company Inc (OTCMKTS:GLCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Jaffray Companies and Gleacher & Company Inc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Jaffray Companies -8.69% 11.88% 5.06% Gleacher & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Gleacher & Company Inc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Piper Jaffray Companies and Gleacher & Company Inc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Jaffray Companies 0 3 0 0 2.00 Gleacher & Company Inc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piper Jaffray Companies presently has a consensus price target of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.37%. Given Piper Jaffray Companies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Piper Jaffray Companies is more favorable than Gleacher & Company Inc.

Dividends

Piper Jaffray Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gleacher & Company Inc does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piper Jaffray Companies and Gleacher & Company Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Jaffray Companies $895.19 million 1.36 -$61.93 million N/A N/A Gleacher & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gleacher & Company Inc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Piper Jaffray Companies.

Risk & Volatility

Piper Jaffray Companies has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gleacher & Company Inc has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Piper Jaffray Companies beats Gleacher & Company Inc on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services relating to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory services for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. This segment also provides public finance investment banking capabilities that focus on state and local governments, cultural and social service non-profit entities, education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and is involved in trading activities for customer facilitation and strategic trading purposes. Further, this segment engages in merchant banking activities, which comprise equity or debt investments in late stage private companies, and investments in private equity funds and other firm investments' and has alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital, as well as to manage capital from outside investors. The Asset Management segment provides traditional asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. Piper Jaffray Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Gleacher & Company Inc

Gleacher & Company, Inc. went out of business. The firm provides strategic and financial advisory services to corporate and institutional clients. It operates through Investment Banking, MBS & Rates, and Credit Products segments. It also invests and manages a fund that holds investments in privately held companies; and offers residential mortgage lending. Gleacher & Company, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

